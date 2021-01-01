STANLEY QCI285M QCI 200 Series Interconnected Indicator Door Lever Set with "M" Lever and ANSI Strike Satin Chrome Leverset Keyed Entry Single

STANLEY QCI285M QCI 200 Series Interconnected Indicator Door Lever Set with "M" Lever and ANSI Strike Rosette and function may differ slightly from the product image. Please check the attached catalog for specific trim stylesIndicator Passage Function:Latchbolt operated by lever from either sideRotating turn from inside extends deadbolt to locked positionBoth deadbolt and latchbolt are retracted simultaneously to unlock position by operating inside leverOutside indicator visually shows red closed padlock for locked/in-use, green open door padlock for unlocked/vacantEmergency key includedFeatures:Exceeds criteria for BHMA Grade 2 certificationConstructed of top quality materials for premium feel and durabilityInstalls on doors with 1-3/8" to 1-3/4" door thicknessReversible handing for right or left doorsMeets criteria of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)Includes a square corner latch faceplateUL Listed 3 hour ratingCovered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 3 Year Finish warrantySpecifications:Backset: 2-3/4"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Length: 4"Handle Projection: 2-3/16"Trim Width: 2-1/2"Trim Height: 2-1/2"Latch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: Brass, Bronze, Zinc Single Cylinder Satin Chrome