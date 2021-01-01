From nshi

Qcfgykh Notebook Radiator Ventilation Type Intelligent Temperature Control Computer Cooling Pad (Color: White)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Slim, portable, and light weight allowing you to protect your investment wherever you go Doubles as an ergonomic stand with two adjustable Height settings The high-quality multi-directional metal mesh provides your laptop with a wear-resisting and stable laptop carrying surface Extra USB port and Power switch design. Built-in dual-USB hub allows for connecting more USB devices If the received product has quality problems, please contact us as soon as possible and attach a picture of the product defect

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com