QC 30 Wall Charger 2Pack 30W QC 30 Fast Charger Dual Ports Adaptive Fast Charging Power Adapter Compatible with Wireless Charger iPhoneiPadSamsung.

Fast QC 3.0:With QC 3.0 Technology, 4 times faster than normal standard, 30W 2-Port adaptive fast charging rapid charge your phone from 0% to 50% charged in just 35 minutes. Also backward compatible with QC 2.0&1.0. 2Pack included makes it a must-have for various charging situations and great to share with family members. Dual-port Fast Charger: 2 USB ports (1xQC 3.0 + 1x5V2.4A) up to a 30W max. output, could charge 2 devices at the same time with full speed. QC 3.0 port for QC devices, 5V / 2.4A port for non-QC devices. Combines 2 charging ports in a single wall charger, ensures the fastest charging speed and compatibility for all USB powered devices, including Android & IOS phones and tablets. Universal Compatibility: This Charging Adapter is compatible with IOS devices, Android smartphone devices, all kinds of tablets and other digital products including iPhone 11Pro/XS Max/XR/X/ 8/7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10/S9/S8/S7 Plus, S7/S6 Edge, S5/S4,