qBoxMini DIY IOT Enclosure Kit (Two SMAs)
Flanged IP65 waterproof enclosure: Sealed, made of high-quality ABS material suitable for indoor and outdoor DIY IOT projects Incorporated M8 cable glands: Two cable inputs securely allow bringing the power in and connecting sensors and actuators Perfect fit PCB: ?High quality double sided PCB with 0.1' hole spacing for DIP integrated circuits, modules and main controller board Fixed placement for controller board: Well designed PCB allows to carry variety of MCU boards like Feather Compatible, Arduino MKR Compatible, NodeMCU, etc Two built in SMA connectors: Two SMA Straight Female to IPEX(U.FL) adapter cables give external antennas connections to your wireless board