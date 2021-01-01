Quorum International Q7802 Baltic 1 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Baltic Granite Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Quorum International Q7802 Baltic 1 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Features:Designed to cast light in a downward directionCreates a subtly undulating light pattern with water glassLamping Technology:Bulb Base: Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Wattage: 100Number of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120vDimensions:Height: 20.5"Width: 9.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 9" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Certifications:UL Rating: Wet Location - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Outdoor Wall Sconces Baltic Granite