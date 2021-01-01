Quorum International Q7-222 1 light Flushmount Ceiling Fixture White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Quorum International Q7-222 1 light Flushmount Ceiling Fixture Features:Designed to cast light in a downward directionBulb not includedLamping Technology:Bulb Base: Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Wattage: 60Number Of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60Dimensions:Height: 1.75" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 4.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Certifications:Energy Star: NoSpecifications:Location Rating: Dry LocationProduct Weight: 0.8 lbs Flush Mount White