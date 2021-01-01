Quorum International Q691-2 2 Light Dual Head Flood Light Outdoor Adjustable Flood Light White Outdoor Lighting Flood Lights Dual Head Flood Light

Quorum International Q691-2 2 Light Dual Head Flood Light Outdoor Adjustable Flood Light Features: Designed to cast directed light at the required angle Lamping Technology: Bulb Base: Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Wattage: 300 Number of Bulbs: 2 Watts Per Bulb: 150 Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120v Dimensions: Height: 5" Width: 11" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Certifications: UL Rating: Wet Location - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Dual Head Flood Light White