Quorum International Q690-2 2 Light Dual Head Flood Light Outdoor Flood Light with Metal Shade White Outdoor Lighting Flood Lights Dual Head Flood

Quorum International Q690-2 2 Light Dual Head Flood Light Outdoor Flood Light with Metal Shade Features:Durable metal components for maximum product lifeDesigned to cast directed light at the required angleLamping Technology:Bulb Base: Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Wattage: 300Number of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 150Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120vDimensions:Height: 10"Width: 11.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Certifications:UL Rating: Wet Location - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Dual Head Flood Light White