Quorum International Q5629 Single Light ADA Compliant Wall Sconce with Glass Shade Satin Nickel / Faux Alabaster Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Bathroom
Quorum International Q5629 Single Light ADA Compliant Wall Sconce with Glass Shade Features:Bowl shaped glass shade to soften and diffuse the lightRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb Not IncludedListed for damp locationProduct Dimensions:Height: 6"Width: 12.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 3.75" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Product Weight: 2.7 lbsProduct Weight: 2 lbsElectrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vFor 30 years Quorum International has been producing innovative and stylish home lighting. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the Quorum International team emphasizes high-quality craftsmanship backed by the best customer service in the industry. Bathroom Sconce Satin Nickel / Faux Alabaster