Q5 Slim Rechargeable Wireless Mouse 24G Portable Optical Silent Ultra Thin Wireless Computer Mouse with USB Receiver and Type C Adapter Compatible.

Best Quality Guranteed. Rechargeable: Built-in durable lithium rechargeable battery, with a charging cable. [Note: Please use computer's USB interface to charging the wireless mouse] Silent Click: Special soundless design for the right and left buttons, help you build a quiet atmosphere without disturbing others. Slim & Portable Design: About 4.4 x 2.25x 0.79 inches, Perfect for travelling carry and it can be easily put in to your laptop bag and ultra-space saving. Simply to Use: Comes with a tiny USB Nano receiver (stored within the bottom of the mouse), just plug it into your PC, no need any driver, then you can use it. Widely Compatibility: Works with Windows 2000/XP/7/8/10/Vista and Mac. Note: Type C adapter can use for type c port device, you need connect USB receiver with it before you use wireless mouse.