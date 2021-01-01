From transolid
Transolid Q4919-4I-A-W-8C Quartz 49-in x 19-in Bathroom Vanity Eased Edge, 8-in Contour, Overture Top, White Bowl
3/4-in thick engineered quartz construction Pre-sealed protective coat adds durability and stain resistance Includes 4-in backsplash and undermount oval vitreous-china sink; decorative edge goes around the bowl Easy to care for and resistant to cracks, chips and scratches Please order right sidesplash (SSRQ19-4I) and left sidesplash (SSLQ19-4I) separately, Weight: 123.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Transolid