Quorum International Q43525 Energy Star Rated Traditional / Classic Indoor Ceiling Fan from the Estate 52 Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze Fans Ceiling
Quorum International Q43525 Energy Star Rated Traditional / Classic Indoor Ceiling Fan from the Estate 52 Collection The Estate 52 Indoor Ceiling FanLifetime Motor WarrantyFive Blades, 52" Blade Sweep14-Degree Blade Pitch4" and 6" Downrod Included153 x 15 Motor Size3 Speeds-Reversible163/104/56 RPMS on H/M/LRemote Control AdaptableDetachable Switch CupAntique Silver Comes With Reversible Rosewood / Walnut Blades, Toasted Sienna Comes With Reversible Rosewood/Walnut Blades, Byzantine Comes With Reversible Byzantine/Walnut Blades, Old World Comes With Reversible Rosewood/Walnut Blades, Charcoal Comes With Reversible Medium Oak/Walnut Blades, Corsican Gold Comes With Reversible Dark Oak/Walnut Blades, Etruscan Slate Comes With Reversible Etruscan Slate/Walnut Blades, Imperial Ash Comes With Reversible Imperial Ash/Walnut Blades Indoor Ceiling Fans Oil Rubbed Bronze