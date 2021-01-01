From transolid
Transolid Q3722-6E-E-W-8C Quartz 37-in x 22-in 1 Sink Bathroom Vanity Beveled Edge, 8-in Contour, Milky Way Top, White Bowl
1-1/2-in thick engineered quartz construction (including profile build-up) Pre-sealed protective coat adds durability and stain resistance Includes 4-in backsplash and undermount oval vitreous-china sink; decorative edge goes around the bowl Easy to care for and resistant to cracks, chips and scratches Please order right side splash (SSRQ22-6E) and left side splash (SSLQ22-6E) separately, Weight: 113.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Transolid