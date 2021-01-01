Quorum International Q3507-14 2 Light Flushmount Ceiling Fixture with Satin Opal Frosted Glass Shade Satin Nickel / Satin Opal Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Quorum International Q3507-14 2 Light Flushmount Ceiling Fixture with Satin Opal Frosted Glass Shade Features:Satin opal frosted glass shadeDesigned to cast light in a downward directionBulbs not includedLamping Technology:Bulb Base: Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Wattage: 120Number Of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 60Dimensions:Height: 5.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 14" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Certifications:UL Rating: Damp LocationEnergy Star: NoSpecifications:Location Rating: Damp LocationProduct Weight: 6.5 lbs Flush Mount Satin Nickel / Satin Opal