From transolid
Transolid Q3122-6D-A-W-4 Quartz 31-in x 22-in Bathroom Vanity Eased Edge, 4-in Centerset, Carmel Top, White Bowl
3/4-in thick engineered quartz construction Pre-sealed protective coat adds durability and stain resistance Includes 4-in backsplash and undermount oval vitreous-china sink; decorative edge goes around the bowl Easy to care for and resistant to cracks, chips and scratches Please order right side splash (SSRQ22-6D) and left side splash (SSLQ22-6D) separately, Weight: 102.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Transolid