From nameeks
Nameeks Q18US Remer Floor Mounted Tub Filler Only Chrome Faucet Tub Filler Single Handle
Nameeks Q18US Remer Floor Mounted Tub Filler Only Product Features:Floor mounted / freestanding tub fillerManufactured in ItalyCovered under Nameek's 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of brassUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tubSingle function cartridge – one handle controls both volume and temperaturePressure Balanced valve cartridgeDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsSpecifications:Diverter Location: Tub SpoutFaucet Holes: 1Handle Style: LeverInstallation Type: Floor StandingNumber of Handles: 1Spout Height: 37"Spout Reach: 6-11/16" Single Handle Chrome