Ariel Q043SRWQRVO Taylor 46" Free Standing Single Basin Vanity Set with Hardwood Cabinet Quartz Vanity Top and Rectangular Bathroom Sink Gray

Ariel Q043SRWQRVO Taylor 46" Free Standing Single Basin Vanity Set with Hardwood Cabinet, Quartz Vanity Top, and Rectangular Bathroom Sink The Taylor vanity collection by ARIEL Bath is the perfect addition of style and flair for any bathroom while remaining a truly timeless design. Featuring a hidden pull-out drawer behind each pair of cabinet doors, the Taylor vanity is truly the ideal combination of function and form. Available with multiple options from countertop type to hardware color and cabinet finish, you can be sure you’ll find your perfect match with the ARIEL Taylor vanity collection.Included Components:Covered under Ariel's 3 Year Limited Parts WarrantyHardwood vanity cabinet with 2 doors and 5 drawersQuartz vanity top with 1 ceramic basin Faucet is not included and must be purchased separatelyCoordinating 36" H side cabinetCabinet Features:Constructed from Hardwood Plywood providing a lifetime of durabilityFree standing installation – vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional designDouble door design provides easy access to storage spaceFive full extension drawers with soft-close slides allows for organized storageVanity Top Features:Quartz vanity top includes 1 undermount sinkPre-drilled for 8" widespread FaucetEach sink features its own rectangular single basin work spaceVanity top includes matching backsplashCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 42" (left to right)Cabinet Height: 34.5" (top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 21.5" (front to back)Number of Doors: 2Number of Drawers: 1Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 43" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 22" (front edge to back edge)Backsplash Height: 4"Number of Basins: 1Sink Measurements: 20.5" L x 15" W x 7.5" H Single Gray