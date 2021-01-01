Pyxis 18cm,Corinthian art Pottery

HAND MADE AND HAND PAINTED IN GREECE. We strive to capture and disseminate worldwide the style and culture of our ancestors . SAFE PACKAGE . We have been shipped small and large orders at all over the world for many years since 1986. So we have the experience to take great care of the packaging. We use techniques that the vases travel very safely. FREE TRACKING NUMBER/FREE AND FAST SHIPPING . We need 1-3 business days to ship from Greece,and we will send you,immediately the tracking number of your shipment.About the Delivery time we have: DELIVERY TIME IN EUROPE: 1-6 Business days with DHL DELIVERY TIME WORLDWIDE: 2-7 Business days with DHL The Philosophy of the Company is to create customers that are fully satisfied with the qualityy of our work, but also with our professionalism and consistency,with the aim of buying again and again.So dont hesitate to contact with us ,before or after the order. Beautiful idea for gift for any season or occasion.