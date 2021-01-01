Trademark Fine Art 'Pyramid Rock' Canvas Art by Patrick Sullivan

Artist: Patrick SullivanSubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features waves rolling over each other on a coastline. Prominent Colors: Light Blue, Grey, Teal, Blue, Black Patrick lives in Wilmington, NC, with his wife Susan, their daughter Niki, 3 dogs & 2 cats. They also have two sons and two grandsons. Patrick is a self-taught watercolorist with an extensive background in drafting, commercial art and engraving. “Years of training in the commercial arts have taught me to paint exactly what I see”, says Patrick. “However, watercolor is such an expressive and unpredictable medium that I am always excited about the outcome of each new painting and what the finished work will communicate to others.” Patrick has published over 80 prints to date, both open and limited editions. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.