Pyramid Barstool Black - Modway

Rarely do we find a piece that stands the test of time like the Wood Pyramid Dining Side Bar Stool. The design was the result of a desire to develop an organically flowing design that advanced the art of creativity. These ambitions thus led to the development of the deep seat pocket, and waterfall seat edge chair, that you see before you. Pyramid is made with a durable molded plastic top and solid wood legs with foot caps to prevent scratching and is perfect for bar seating areas. Color: Black.