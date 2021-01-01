VM MP LLC Pyle Digital Home Theater Bluetooth 4-Channel Radio Aux Stereo Receiver

Listen to your music, favorite podcasts, or radio station in your home with the Pyle Digital Home Theater Bluetooth Stereo Receiver. This 4 channel hybrid amplifier receiver works as the core of your home audio system or can play the radio. It hooks up to your Bluetooth to play music wirelessly from your phone or tablet. The receiver also supports MP3 files, USB flashes, SD cards and aux inputs. It also features 2 left/right RCA input and output jacks. Adjust the echo, bass, treble, sub and mic volume from a distance all with the remote control. For a home theater amplifier receiver system with all the features you need, get the Pyle Digital Home Theater Bluetooth Stereo Receiver.