GE PYE22KK 36 Inch Wide 22 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Free Standing French Door Refrigerator with Twinchill™ Evaporators and Hands-Free Autofill Slate

GE PYE22KK 36 Inch Wide 22 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Free Standing French Door Refrigerator with Twinchill Evaporators and Hands-Free Autofill Features:Versatile counter depth design delivers a built-in look by blending in flush with surrounding standard sized cabinetry and appliance installationsShowcase LED lighting brightly illuminates stored items, not only from above like most refrigerators, but also from the front and sides of each interior level ensuring that everything is in sight and easy to findFreezer comes equipped for installation of an optional second icemaker so you can always have extra ice on hand (IM5D kit sold separately)Electronic temperature controlled drawer spans the full width of the fresh-food compartment and reflects which of three custom temperature settings are active with colored lightsEquipped with two large humidity controlled crisper binsThe drop down tray located in the door is designed to tuck away out of sight when space is needed for taller items underneath and is easily lowered back down by pushing in the tabsActivating the Turbo Cool and Turbo Freeze settings will drop the interior temperature of the corresponding compartments to keep stored items fresh after frequent openings Advanced water filtration system utilizes a replaceable RPWFE filter cartridge to reduce traces of pharmaceuticals and minerals from water and iceUse less energy and pay less on your electric bill with this Energy Star rated applianceProduct Technologies:Twinchill™ Evaporators: Keep fresh and frozen foods at their best with GE's Twinchill™ system. It uses separate evaporators in the fresh-food compartment and freezer to help prevent odor transfer and freezer burn so food is always fresh and delicious.Hands-Free Autofill: When you have your hands full but need to fill up, GE's exclusive hands-free autofill makes it easy. Just place the container on the tray, press the autofill button and walk away. Sensors fill the container until it's almost full with fresh filtered water.Quick Space Shelf: Quickly create storage space for tall items like wine bottles and desserts. GE's Quick Space Shelf easily slides down for instant storage flexibility.Specifications:Bulb Type: LEDCounter Depth: YesCrisper Bins: YesDefrost Type: AutomaticDepth: 31-1/4"Freezer Capacity: 7.2 Cu. Ft.Height: 69-7/8"Product Weight: 333 lbsTotal Capacity: 22.2Sabbath Mode: NoWidth: 35-3/4"Refrigerator Capacity: 15 lbs Cu. Ft. French Door Full Size Refrigerators Slate