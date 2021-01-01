From bellevue
Bellevue PWS1148 Outdoor Wall Sconce with Metal Cylinder Shade - 7" Tall Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Bellevue PWS1148 Outdoor Wall Sconce with Metal Cylinder Shade - 7" Tall Features: Interior finish matches exterior of shade Powder coat painted finishes Made of cast aluminum Requires (1) 75 watt PAR30 shaped medium (E26) base incandescent bulb - Not Included UL and CUL Rated for wet locations Dimensions: Fixture Depth: 8" Height to Center Outlet: 2 1/2" Fixture Height: 7 1/4" Fixture Overall Width: 5" Wire Length Provided: 6" Shade Height: 7 1/4" Backplate Height: 4 1/2" Backplate Width: 4 1/2" Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Number of Bulbs: 1 Title 24: No Voltage: 120v (U.S. standard line voltage) Total Wattage: 75 Watts Per Bulb: 75 ADA Compliant: No Photocell: No Black