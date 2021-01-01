pwr ul listed charger hp-spectre x360 15 stream 11 13 14 elitebook folio 1040 g2 g3 split 13 pavilion-x360 m3 touchsmart 15 13

FEATURES / POWER SPECS: Only Pwr+ Chargers Have Extra Long 12 Ft Power AC/DC cords / Output 19.5V 3.5A 45W 65W / Input 100-240V / Made in Taiwan / Original Genuine HP Laptop Charger AC Adapter Power Cord Replacement by PWR+ HP Stream 11 13 14 PRO G2, HP Spectre x360 13 13T, Split x2, 612 G1, 410 G1, Elite X2 1011 G1, x360 310 G2, ZBook 14 HP Chromebook 11 14 G1 G3 G4; HP Notebook 15, 17 Business Notebook 11-d010wm 11-d011wm 11-n010dx 13-c010nr 14-ax020wm 15-ac121dx 15-af131dx 15-ay009dx 15-ay039wm 15-ay041wm 15-ba009dx 15-ba079dx 15-bs015dx 15-d035dx 15-f009wm 15-f010wm 15-f033wm 15-f039wm 15-f211wm 15-f233wm 15-f271wm 15-f272wm 15-f305dx 15-f387wm 15-g019wm 15-g070nr 15-r011dx 15-r029wm 15-r132wm SAFETY / UL LISTED: Tested, Approved and Certified by UL. UL number is unique. UL testing is authorized by OSHA - US Federal Agency WARRANTY: 30 Days Refund - 24 Months Exchange. PWR+ is WA, USA based company. We are friendly Customer Support Experts COMPATIBILITY: Pavilion x360 HP Spectre