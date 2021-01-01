Quoizel PWL1613 Powell 3 Light 13" Wide Outdoor Ceiling Fixture with White Glass Shade Western Bronze Outdoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Quoizel PWL1613 Powell 3 Light 13" Wide Outdoor Ceiling Fixture with White Glass Shade Enhance the exterior of your home with this unique and unadorned Powell collection. The shadowbox is striking in a western bronze finish and is contrasted beautifully by the rectangular white art glass.Features:White Glass ShadeClean transitional styleLightweight aluminum frame ensures years of reliable performanceBulbs are not included with this item - bulb options will be presented upon checkoutRated for installation and use in wet locationsFully covered under Quoizel's limited lifetime warrantyDimensions:Height: 6"Width: 13"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts per Bulb: 75Total Wattage: 225Voltage: 120 Flush Mount Western Bronze