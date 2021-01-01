Bella CORE PWKT484848 48"W x 96"H x 48"D Poly Alloy 3-Wall Alcove Shower Wall Kit with Arctic Mist Trim and Accessories White Carrara Showers Shower

Bella CORE PWKT484848 48"W x 96"H x 48"D Poly Alloy 3-Wall Alcove Shower Wall Kit with Arctic Mist Trim and Accessories Bella CORE’s poly surfacing system gives you the look and durability of natural stone. The poly surfacing system is the alternative to the traditional acrylic and fiberglass options. Our proprietary technology outlasts and supersedes the traditional surrounds by being more durable, does not bubble or peel, does not stain, and does not yellow over time. There is no extended maintenance or cleaning, and installation is as easy as 1, 2, 3!Bella CORE PWKT484848 Features:Shower wall kit includes: 3 panels,, 2 inside corner cap, 2 outside corner caps, 2 internal trim, 4 half bull nose, 1 recessed shelf, 2 corner shelves, 8 tubes of adhesive, and 6 tubes of siliconeCovered under Bella CORE's limited lifetime warrantyGrout-free, mold resistant, low maintenance and easy installIncludes tubes of adhesive and silicone for installationStrong I-beam construction on the panels allows for highly durable and strong walls minimizing opportunities for mold and bacteria growthPanels can be trimmed to fit custom wall sizeBella CORE PWKT484848 Specifications:Height: 96" (bottom to top of wall)Width: 48" (back wall from left to right)Depth: 48" (front to back of product) Wall Kit White Carrara