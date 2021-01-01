Proslat PVC Slatwall 8 ft. x 4 ft. White Mini Bundle (10-Piece)

Proslat Slatwall Panels are built STRONG - Panels can hold up to 75 lb. per sq.ft and are guaranteed for life. DURABLE - Unlike wood slatwall, our high density PVC slatwall is resistant to moisture. VERSATILE - Proslat Slatwall is one of the most versatile, as individual panels may be installed as a track, in a section or over an entire wall. EASY - Installation is simple and the unique hidden screw design yields a professional finish. COMPLETE - All trims and mounting screws are included in the box. GREEN - Made of 90% recycled materials, makes us one of the greenest storage solutions on the market. GUARANTEED - Our slatwall panels come with a no hassle lifetime warranty. Color: White.