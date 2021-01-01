From ekena millwork

Ekena Millwork PVC Pilaster 9-in x 8-ft 6-in Unfinished PVC Pilaster Entry Door Casing Accent in Off-White | PILP09X102SM02-2

$402.35
In stock
Description

Our pilasters are high-quality PVC made to resemble the charm of wood, but without the deterioration and maintenance. They easily install with standard tools and have a paintable smooth white finish for a crisp polished look. Perfect for interior and exterior use, especially suited for wet or humid areas vulnerable to harsh weather conditions, saltwater and fading due to sunlight. Ekena Millwork PVC Pilaster 9-in x 8-ft 6-in Unfinished PVC Pilaster Entry Door Casing Accent in Off-White | PILP09X102SM02-2

