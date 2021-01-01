From kate and laurel
Kate and Laurel Putnam Rustic Hexagon Shelf, Set of 3, Rustic Wood, Dynamic Geometric Wall Decor and Storage
Advertisement
FULLY ASSEMBLED: Each Putnam Shelf ships flat with no assembly required HEXAGON SHELVES: These shelves feature an on-trend geometric shape for eye-catching focal points SHELVING OR STORAGE: Use them as decorative display pieces on the wall or as tasteful centerpiece trays GRADUATED SIZES: This set includes a small, medium, and large size for dynamic decor and easy storage RUSTIC SHELVING: Reclaimed ship lap-inspired look with natural finish