From kate and laurel

Kate and Laurel Putnam Rustic Hexagon Shelf, Set of 3, Rustic Wood, Dynamic Geometric Wall Decor and Storage

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

FULLY ASSEMBLED: Each Putnam Shelf ships flat with no assembly required HEXAGON SHELVES: These shelves feature an on-trend geometric shape for eye-catching focal points SHELVING OR STORAGE: Use them as decorative display pieces on the wall or as tasteful centerpiece trays GRADUATED SIZES: This set includes a small, medium, and large size for dynamic decor and easy storage RUSTIC SHELVING: Reclaimed ship lap-inspired look with natural finish

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com