PUSOKEI 3.5mm in-Ear Headset, 3.5mm in-Ear Wired Mini Gaming HiFi Stereo Surround Sound Ergonomics Subwoofer Headset with Microphone for.

Four nuclear sound, double moving coil horn, four cavity sound, four horns. Stereo unit design, no distortion of details, high resolution, support a variety of scenes, delicate sound quality can be accurate restoration. Pluggable dual microphone, wire?controlled built?in microphone plus pluggable long mic, the safety of dual microphone is omnidirectional pick up sound, to ensure smooth communication. High frequency units are adopted to make the subwoofer not loose, and the structure of the strong low frequency, to improve the unit sensitivity. Comfortable and stable to fit the pinna of both ears, provide support and gentle. Do not feel pain even after long time use.