From divi
Pusokei Call Center Headset, Head-Mounted Noise Reduction Headset USB Wire?Controlled Binaural Headphones Fits for Game Audio-Visual Headset.
Advertisement
High?quality appearance and texture, noise reduction microphone, excellent noise removal function. High?quality speakers, ergonomic design, comfortable to wear all day, suitable for long?term uninterrupted use. USB wire?controlled binaural headphones, adjustable volume, plug and play, can also be used for entertainment. Use for gaming audio?visual headsets, noise?cancelling headsets, gaming headsets, voice headsets, music headsets, computer headsets. Professional manufacturing, stable performance and high reliability.