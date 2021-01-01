From divi
Pusokei 2x1 HDMI Switcher, KVM USB Switcher Adapter, 4K@60hz USB and HDMI Dual Port Output, for Windows/for Linux/for Netware/for Unix/for Android
Advertisement
Allow you to control multiple computers with a set of mouse, keyboard and monitor. Ideal for users who want to set up a server room or data center, meeting your needs. USB and HDMI dual port output, allowing you to connect up to two computers. Support video resolution up to 4K, and it can also be used for mini home cinema. Simple operation, stable performance, improving your work efficiency, cost saving.