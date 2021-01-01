From evesky
Pusokei 2 in 1 Type?C USB Hub, Type?C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter with PD3.0 Fast Charging Function, Plug and Play, Suitable for Mobile Phones Tablets.
Advertisement
No need to install the driver, plug and play. Mobile devices with Type?C jack, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, etc, can be extended to one Type?C headphone jack and one 3.5mm headphone jack. Voice calling is supported. PD3.0 fast charging function is designed, audio and charging two functions can be carried out simultaneously, which is very important for gamers. Type-C jack positive and negative insert is supported.