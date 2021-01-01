Prolounger Prolounger Push Back Recliner Chair In Blue Paisley Linen. Sit back and relax in this transitional ProLounger reclining chair with a rolled arm design. Simply push back to recline, no levers or buttons required for comfortable long term sitting, TV viewing or a relaxed recline. Style lends itself to both contemporary and more modern living, media and master bedrooms. Recliner is 62 inches long and 26 inches high when fully reclined. Recliner requires 15 inches of wall clearance and 10.5 inches of clearance in front to full recline. Product Details: Weight 66 lb., Seat Width 21.5 in, Seat Depth 20.25 in, Seat Height 20.5 in, Arm Height 25.75 in, Arm Width 6 in Covered in a 60% cotton, 40% polyester blue paisley with ivory background linen-like fabric Solid wood turned front legs and tapered back legs for added style and strength Engineered mixed hardwood frame construction for added strength Polyester fiber and foam filling with sinuous springs for added comfort and wrapped pocket coils for a custom sit Easy connect, no tool assembly – simply slide and click together in less than 15 minutes with included instructions Ships in one (1) box Supports up to 300 lb evenly distributed Parts 1 year warranty - The furniture is warranted against defects in workmanship and materials. Warranty is for PARTS ONLY and does not include transportation and labor costs associated with any warranty claim. Cleaning Instructions: Vacuum/lightly brush to remove dust/grime. Spot clean with mild solvent, pretest small hidden area. Due to variations in computer monitors the colors, lengths and widths of furniture items may vary slightly from images and dimensions posted on our website. All efforts are made to ensure that the digital photography and measurements of all items are as accurate as possible.