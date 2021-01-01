Trademark Fine Art 'Purrfect Garden VII' Canvas Art by Janelle Penner

Artist: Janelle PennerSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a kitten and a floral wreath around the phrase "You had me at meow".Janelle had found her inspiration from the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest at an early age. Later in life, her inspiration came from every art form; from the early masters, to modern day graphics and advertising. Janelle is primarily self-taught, and has experimented with various mediums, though she usually works with combining traditional and digital arts. She currently lives in British Columbia, Canada, surrounded by a small forest of houseplants. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.