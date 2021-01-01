Katy Perry Purr Eau De Parfum, Perfume for Women, 3.4 oz

Captivate with Katy Perry Purr Eau De Parfum Spray for Women, 3.4 oz. This bottle is a lovely choice for any fan of the pop star, and it makes a worthwhile gift option. It was launched in 2010, evoking the sinuous, provocative sensuality of Katy Perry and her feline inspirations. The top notes are bamboo, red apple, peach and gardenia. These scents melt into heart notes of rose, freesia and jasmine. This parfum spray for women finishes with base notes that are overflowing with coconut, vanilla, musk, amber, orchid and sandalwood. It comes in a convenient 3.4 fl. oz size that's easy to stash in a gym bag or glove compartment for a quick splash when you're on-the-go. The violet, cat-shaped bottle will look elegant displayed on a bathroom vanity or shelf. This Katy Perry purple perfume is a simple way to put a signature scent on any outfit.