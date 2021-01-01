PuroBasic Volume Limiting Wired Headphones for Kids, Boys, Girls 2+ Foldable & Adjustable Headband w/Microphone, Compatible with iPad, iPhone.

HEAR TO PROTECT Ordinary headphones let kids jam out at any volume, including dangerous ones. Over time, those rocking volumes damage their eardrums and can even lead to noise-induced hearing loss. Protect your kids hearing with the PuroBasic, the headphones that limit harmful volumes over 85 dB! SOUNDS OUTSTANDING Limiting the volume doesnt mean suffering through poor sound quality. kid headphones emit crystal-clear sounds thanks to their advanced sound-optimizing Puro Balanced Response Curve. COMFORT THAT ADJUSTS No matter how long your kids wear these headphones, they stay comfortable song after song. Plush vegan leather covers the ear cups and headband in softness while the durable, yet lightweight plastic frame is flexible and adjusts to UNIVERSAL WIRED CONNECTION - Whether it is an iPad, iPhone, Android device or a computer, these headphones can connect to it all. Any audio device with a standard 3.5mm audio connection is compatible with the PuroBasics*