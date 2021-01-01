Purnell Twin Daybed with Trundle

Playing the part of sofa and bed, daybeds are a fantastic solution for smaller spaces. They offer a cozy spot to curl up with a good book or catch a quick catnap, and they provide convenient sleeping arrangements for overnight guests.Our design combines functionality with sleek lines and geometric forms that offers a simple sophistication to any modern space. The X-shaped lattice back and clean-lined silhouette lend this piece a breezy look.If you are choosing a daybed,this one is the best choice for you.