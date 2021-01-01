From kohler
KOHLER Purist Vibrant Brushed Nickel 3-Spray Shower Head 1.75-GPM (6.6-LPM) | K-22170-G-BN
Advertisement
Enjoy luxurious showering combined with up to 30 percent water savings. This Purist 1.75-gpm showerhead provides three distinct sprays - full coverage, pulsating massage, or silk spray - all enhanced with Katalyst technology for a completely indulgent showering experience. By infusing two liters of air per minute, Katalyst delivers a powerful, voluptuous spray that clings to the body with larger, fuller water drops. KOHLER Purist Vibrant Brushed Nickel 3-Spray Shower Head 1.75-GPM (6.6-LPM) | K-22170-G-BN