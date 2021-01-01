From kohler
KOHLER Purist Polished Chrome 2-handle Widespread WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | 14408-3-CP
Two-handle widespread sink faucet for 8 in - 16 in centers. KOHLER ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards two times for a lifetime of durable performance. Solid brass construction for durability and reliability. KOHLER finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing exceeding industry durability standards two times. Fluid design lines for beauty and ease of cleaning. Handles pre-assembled on valves to simplify installation. Completes Purist design solution with KOHLER fixtures and accessories. Low-flow aerator option available (please see latest price book). 1.2 gpm (gallons per minute) flow rate. KOHLER Purist Polished Chrome 2-handle Widespread WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain | 14408-3-CP