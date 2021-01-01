From kohler
KOHLER Purist 3-Spray Patterns 5.5 in. Single Wall Mount Fixed Shower Head in Matte Black
Designed with the clean lines of the Purist collection, this Purist multifunction showerhead provides 3 distinct sprays - full coverage, pulsating massage, or silk spray - all enhanced with Katalyst technology for a completely indulgent showering experience. By infusing 2 liters of air per minute, Katalyst delivers a powerful, voluptuous spray that clings to the body with larger, fuller water drops. It comes with a lifetime limited warranty. Color: Matte Black.