From kohler
KOHLER Purist 1-Handle Tub and Shower Faucet Trim Kit with Lever Handle in Polished Chrome (Valve not included)
Advertisement
Purist faucets combine simple, architectural forms with sensual design lines. Featuring this modern, minimalist style, the Purist shower trim creates a sophisticated, unified look in your shower. This Purist shower trim includes a showerhead and a faceplate with lever handle. Pair this trim with a Rite-Temp pressure-balancing valve, which maintains your desired water temperature during pressure fluctuations. Color: Polished Chrome.