Purina Pro Plan Specialized Small Breed Adult Dog Food - Lamb and Rice, Size: 6 lb | PetSmart

Take care of your small dog's big nutritional needs with Purina Pro Plan SAVOR Shredded Blend Lamb & Rice Small Breed Formula adult dry dog food. This Pro Plan SAVOR formula is high in protein to meet the needs of highly active small breeds, making it an ideal daily meal for your little dog. Our super-premium dry food for adult dogs under 20 pounds doesn't compromise on nutrition or flavor, with easy-to-chew, bite-sized kibble combined with tender shredded pieces, providing a unique texture combination for your dog's enjoyment. The smaller pieces are more manageable for his mouth, and real lamb is both a high-quality protein and our first ingredient. With wholesome rice in the mix, this flavorful meal makes a memorable moment for both you and your little guy. Greet him in the morning or afternoon with this SAVOR formula for small breeds, and give him the nutrients he needs for his high-energy life. Key Benefits: Made with high-quality protein, including real lamb as #1 ingredient Fortified with guaranteed live probiotics to support digestive & immune health Contains rice, which is an excellent source of carbohydrates for energy Calcium, phosphorus and other minerals help support strong teeth and bones Small kibble dry dog food is easy to chew 100% complete and balanced nutrition for small breed adult dogs Manufactured in Purina-owned U.S. facilities Rich in protein to meet the needs of highly active small dogs Item Number: 5257977 Brand: Purina Pro Plan Food Type: Dry Life Stage: Adult (1-7 Years) Health Consideration: Energy & Vitality Support, Digestive Health, Weight Control, Skin & Coat, Immune Support, Maintenance, Dental Flavor: Lamb & Rice Weight: 34 lb NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Lamb, Corn Gluten Meal, Rice Flour, Poultry By-Product Meal (Source of Glucosamine), Soybean Meal, Whole Grain Corn, Whole Grain Wheat, Beef Tallow Naturally Preserved With Mixed-Tocopherols, Corn Germ Meal, Natural Liver Flavor, Glycerin, Dried Egg Product, Mono And Dicalcium Phosphate, Wheat Bran, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Soybean Oil, Dried Yeast, Potassium Chloride, Zinc Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Ferrous Sulfate, Copper Proteinate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite], Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin (Vitamin B-3), Vitamin A Supplement, Calcium Pantothenate (Vitamin B-5), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B-1), Vitamin B-12 Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement (Vitamin B-2), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B-6), Folic Acid (Vitamin B-9), Vitamin D-3 Supplement, Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Vitamin K), Biotin (Vitamin B-7)], Choline Chloride, L-Ascorbyl-2-Polyphosphate (Vitamin C), Dried Bacillus Coagulans Fermentation Product, Garlic Oil. B439417 Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (Min) 29.0% Crude Fat (Min) 17.0% Crude Fiber (Max) 3.0% Moisture (Max) 12.0% Linoleic Acid (Min) 1.5% Calcium (Ca) (Min) 1.0% Phosphorus (P) (Min) 0.8% Selenium (Se) (Min) 0.40mg/kg Vitamin A (Min) 15, 000 IU/kg Vitamin E (Min) 460 IU/kg Ascorbic Acid* (Min) 70mg/kg Glucosamine* (Min) 440 ppm *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles. Caloric Content: 3921 kcal/kg, 396 kcal/cup FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Provide adequate fresh water in a clean container daily. We recommend that you keep your dog in ideal body condition and not allow your dog to become overweight. The exact amount of food your dog requires will need to be adjusted according to age, activity and environment. But a good place to start is with these guidelines for an average, active, adult dog fed once daily. For your pet's health, see your veterinarian regularly. Making the Switch to Pro Plan Although you'll be anxious to see the difference Pro Plan can make in yourdog, please allow 7-10 days to ease the transition from your dog's current food. Each day, simply feed a little less of the previous food and a little more Pro Plan until you're feeding Pro Plan exclusively. This gradual transition will help avoid dietary upsets. Store in a cool, dry place.