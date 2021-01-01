Purina Beyond Natural Wet Dog Food Pate, Grain Free Turkey & Sweet Potato Recipe Ground Entree, 13 oz. Can

Provide your dog with a nutritious mealtime option he's happy to sink his teeth into with Purina Beyond Grain Free Turkey & Sweet Potato Recipe Ground Entree adult wet dog food. Turkey raised without steroids or hormones* is the #1 ingredient in this grain free wet dog food along with sweet potato for wholesome goodness. This natural dog food recipe with added vitamins and minerals provides complete and balanced nutrition for your dog, including natural prebiotic fiber for digestive health. We carefully craft this wholesome dog food with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, so your canine companion gets the nourishment he needs and nothing he doesn't. Our high protein wet dog food also contains no poultry by-product meal, corn, wheat or soy. Look to our complete Beyond line to mix and match this recipe with his favorite dog food and Mixers+ complements and create his meals your way. *Federal regulations prohibit the use of steroids or hormones in poultry.