(12 Pack) Purina Dog Chow High Protein Pate Wet Dog Food, High Protein With Real Beef, 13 oz. Cans

Help your dog maintain strong, lean muscles by serving Purina Dog Chow High Protein With Real Beef Classic Ground wet dog food. Made with real beef in the recipe, this hearty entree delivers 40 grams of protein in each can to support his muscles. Since this Dog Chow recipe is formulated to provide 100 percent complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs, you know you're providing your best friend with high-quality food that helps promote his overall health. This tender Classic Ground Dog Chow formula contains no artificial flavors or preservatives. We manufacture this wet dog food and monitor every step of the manufacturing process, so you can be sure it meets your high standards. Choose Purina Dog Chow High Protein With Real Beef Classic Ground wet dog food to take care of your dog's nutritional requirements while serving up the meaty flavor he loves.