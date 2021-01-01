Purina Puppy Chow High Protein Dry Puppy Food, Complete With Real Chicken, 4.4 lb. Bag

Provide the nutrition your puppy needs to get a great start in life with Purina Puppy Chow Complete With Real Chicken dry puppy food. Every serving of this puppy food contains 100 percent of the essential nutrients puppies require to grow big and strong, and the delicious taste gives him a reason to clean his bowl at every feeding. Tend to your growing pup's nutritional needs through the vital early stages of his development with this dry puppy food, and take comfort in knowing he's getting a highly-digestible formula he will look forward to eating every day. Packed with 27 percent protein from high-quality sources, including real chicken, this recipe supports his growing muscles, so he can keep up with his adventurous canine pursuits. You're cautious about what you feed your puppy, so choose a dog food brand made by a name known for nutrition and quality. Our employees don't just make this Purina Puppy Chow recipe; they trust it enough to feed it to their own puppies every day, too.