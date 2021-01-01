Purina Friskies Party Mix Crunch Cat Treat - Gracy-Licious Crunch, Size: 20 oz, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart

Treat your favorite feline to two of her favorite flavors when you serve Purina Friskies Party Mix Crunch Gravylicious Chicken Flavor cat treats. She gets a scrumptious combination of chicken and savory gravy flavors that tempts her taste buds. The satisfying crunchy texture gets her excited for treat time while helping to keep her teeth clean as she chews. These tasty snacks contain less than 2 calories per treat, so you can feed them to your cat without waistline worries. Our crunchy snacks for cats come packaged in a convenient resealable pouch, making it easy to treat your furry friend while maintaining the fresh taste and aroma. Offer your cat two Purina Friskies cat treats for each 1 pound of body weight, not to exceed 10 treats per day, and reduce the amount of her regular food accordingly. Let her enjoy the crunch of gravy in every bite with Purina Friskies Party Mix Crunch Gravylicious Chicken Flavor cat treats, and also try our turkey and gravy flavor Gravylicious treats for even more snack time variety to make her mouth water. Key Benefits: Tasty chicken flavor feeds your cat's poultry cravings Savory gravy flavor pleases her palate Crunchy texture helps clean her teeth Unique shapes keep her interest Treats contain less than 2 calories each Ideal for treat time All ingredients can be traced back to our trusted sources Quality and safety checks provide peace of mind Backed by Purina's 90+ years of innovation Item Number: 5280303 Brand: Purina Friskies Food Type: Treat Breed Size: All Life Stage: All Flavor: Fish Weight: 30 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Chicken By-Product Meal, Brewers Rice, Animal Fat Preserved With Mixed-Tocopherols, Corn Gluten Meal, Animal Liver Flavor, Fish, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Turkey By-Product Meal, Phosphoric Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Dried Chicken Flavored Gravy, Added Color, Brewers Dried Yeast, Salt, Choline Chloride, Minerals [Zinc Sulfate, Ferrous Sulfate, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite], Taurine, L-Ascorbyl-2-Polyphosphate (Vitamin C), Vitamins [Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin (Vitamin B-3), Vitamin A Supplement, Calcium Pantothenate (Vitamin B-5), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B-1), Riboflavin Supplement (Vitamin B-2), Vitamin B-12 Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B-6), Folic Acid (Vitamin B-9), Vitamin D-3 Supplement, Biotin (Vitamin B-7), Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Vitamin K)], Yellow 5, Red 40, Citric Acid, Blue 2, Bha (A Preservative), Bht (A Preservative). B623318 Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (Min) 30.0% Crude Fat (Min) 15.0% Crude Fiber (Max) 4.0% Moisture (Max) 8.0% Caloric Content: 4, 050 kcal/kg, 1.4 kcal/piece FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Feed your adult cat 2 treats for each 1 pound of body weight, not to exceed up to 10 treats daily as a reward or tasty snack. To maintain your cat's proper weight, reduce the amount of cat food offered proportionately to the amount of snacks you feed your cat. Purina Friskies Party Mix Crunch Cat Treat - Gracy-Licious Crunch, Size: 20 oz, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart