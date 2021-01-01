Purina Dog Chow High Protein Adult Dry Dog Food - Lamb, Size: 48 lb | PetSmart

Serve your dog a delicious, nutritious meal crafted without artificial flavors with Purina Dog Chow High Protein Recipe Dry Dog Food with Real Lamb and Beef Flavor adult dry dog food. The high-quality protein in this kibble recipe, including real lamb, helps support your dog's strong, lean muscles so he's always ready for your next outing together. We add beef flavor and accents of peas and carrots for variety and the savory taste he loves to find in his bowl. Each serving is 25 percent higher in protein than Purina Dog Chow Complete adult dry dog food and contains omega-6 fatty acids to help support his healthy skin and coat. Show your loyal canine companion his health and happiness are your priority when you nourish him with the real meat and 100 percent complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs in this recipe. He gets 23 vitamins and minerals in every bowlful of this dry dog food to help support a healthy, active life in a crunchy kibble formula that helps keep his teeth clean. Bring more wholesome goodness to his meals by adding Purina Dog Chow High Protein wet dog food to his daily menu. Made with real meat and 40 grams of protein in each can, our hearty wet dog food recipes help him eagerly take on every day's adventures. You work hard to meet your commitments and care for your family, and that includes providing tasty and nutritious meals for your faithful dog. For over 90 years, Purina has been pushing pet nutrition forward to make it easier for you to feel confident you're making the right food choice for him. When you serve your canine companion a wet or dry product from our Purina Dog Chow High Protein dog food line, trust that it's been formulated by people as devoted to enriching your dog's long, healthy life as you are. Key Benefits: 100 percent complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs Made with real lamb and beef flavor and accents of peas and carrots Contains 25 percent higher protein than Purina Dog Chow Complete adult dry dog food High protein dog food contains no artificial flavors High-quality protein helps support healthy muscles Contains 23 vitamins and minerals to help support a healthy, active life Great taste in every bowl that adult dogs love Dry kibble dog food helps keep his teeth clean Real meat dog food backed by over 90 years of Purina pushing pet nutrition forward Item Number: 5317469 Brand: Purina Dog Chow High Protein Food Type: Kibble Breed Size: All Life Stage: Adult Nutritional Option: High-Protein, Real Meat, Omegas, Lactose Free, Potato Free, Carrageenan Free, Rawhide Free Health Consideration: Maintenance, Skin & Coat, Bone Health, Dental Flavor: Lamb, Beef Weight: 48.3 lb NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Ground Yellow Corn, Chicken By-Product Meal, Corn Gluten Meal, Meat And Bone Meal, Beef Fat Preserved With Mixed-Tocopherols, Soybean Meal, Egg And Chicken Flavor, Lamb, Natural Flavor, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Peas, Carrots, Choline Chloride, MINERALS [Zinc Sulfate, Ferrous Sulfate, Manganese Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite], VITAMINS [Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin (Vitamin B-3), Vitamin A Supplement, Calcium Pantothenate (Vitamin B-5), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B-1), Vitamin B-12 Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement (Vitamin B-2), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B-6), Folic Acid (Vitamin B-9), Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Vitamin K), Vitamin D-3 Supplement, Biotin (Vitamin B-7)], L-Lysine Monohydrochloride, Calcium Carbonate, Red 40, Yellow 5, Blue 2. A411919 Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (Min) 27.0% Crude Fat (Min) 12.0% Crude Fiber (Max) 4.0% Moisture (Max) 12.0% Linoleic Acid (Min) 1.6% Calcium (Ca) (Min) 1.0% Phosphorus (P) (Min) 0.9% Vitamin A (Min) 10, 000 IU/kg Vitamin E (Min) 100 IU/kg Caloric Content: 3, 574 kcal/kg, 424 kcal/cup FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS The recommended feeding amounts are based on using a standard 8 oz/250 ml measuring cup which contains approximately 119 g of Purina Dog Chow High Protein with Real Lamb. Amounts are recommended for an average adult dog with normal activity. Remember food intake requirements vary depending on age, activity and environment, and should be adjusted accordingly. |Weight|Daily Feeding (Cups)||--|--||3 - 12 lbs|1/2 - 1||13 - 20 lbs|1 - 1 1/2||21 - 35 lbs|1 1/2 - 2||36 - 50 lbs|2 1/4 - 2 2/3||51 - 75 lbs|2 2/3 - 3 1/2||76 - 100 lbs|3 1/2 - 4 1/4||100+ lbs|4 1/4 + 1/3 for each 10 lbs over 100 lbs| Amounts are recommended for an average adult dog with normal activity. Remember food intake requirements vary depending on age, activity and environment, and should be adjusted accordingly. Transition Instructions: When switching to Purina Dog Chow from another food, please allow 7 - 10 days for the transition. Gradually add Purina Dog Chow High Protein Adult Dry Dog Food - Lamb, Size: 48 lb | PetSmart