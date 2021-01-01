Purify Sanitizing Desk Lamp with Wireless Charging (Includes LED Light Bulb) - OttLite

OttLite brings you the only desk lamps designed to break down harmful microorganisms. Now you can have proven sanitizing power right at your desktop with SpectraClean™ visible light disinfection. Using a precise formulation, SpectraClean’s patented technology has been shown to kill potentially harmful bacteria like those prevalent on mobile phones and desktops. Create a healthier workspace every time you turn on your light! The OttLite Purify LED Sanitizing Desk Lamp with Wireless Charging also features the eyestrain-reducing power of ClearSun LED technology – shown to reduce eyestrain by up to 51percent. This exclusive low glare, high contrast illumination is as close to natural daylight as you can get and has a superior color rendering index of 95+. Customize your lighting experience with three brightness settings and choice of modes including ClearSun Only, ClearSun + SpectraClean, and SpectraClean Only. Plus, keep your phone sanitized and charged with the Qi-wireless charging stand. Phones can be charged horizontally or vertically allowing you to answer texts, watch videos and more. 5V, 2.1A USB charging port also included for quickly charging mobile phones, tablets and other devices. Easily adjust height with the flexible neck from 14 to 26 inches.