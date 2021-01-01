Wags & Wiggles Purify Hypoallergenic Wipes for Dogs, Clean & Condition Your Dog's Coat, 50 Count, Zesty Grapefruit Scent.The mild cleansers in Wags & Wiggles purify hypoallergenic wipes for dogs deodorize, freshen, and clean without irritating pups’ sensitive skin. Conditions, soothes, and leaves the coat shiny with Aloe Vera and shear nut extracts. The convenient size of these dog wipes make them ideal for tossing into your doggie adventure bag when it’s time to hit the dog park or the trail. When the messy fun is done, just rub your buddy down with a few of these refreshing wipes and he'll be ready for more civilized occasions. These dog wipes have a zesty grapefruit scent and are made with non-irritating ingredients. The pet wipes are SLS, DEA, and paraben free. They're safe to use with topical flea and tick products, making these puppy wipes an all-around feel-good purchase for you and your pup.